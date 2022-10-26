 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eagle Riders presents record-breaking $35,000 to cancer group

Donation

The Eagle Riders present a donation — including proceeds from the 13th annual Dean Ferris Memorial Ride — to the Danville Pittsylvania Cancer Association in an Oct. 10 presentation. This year, thanks to the help of businesses, individuals and fundraiser, members donated the largest check to date at $35,000.

 Contributed photo

