Eat Out to Help Out fundraiser returns Tuesday for God's Storehouse

God’s Storehouse’s annual fundraiser, Eat Out to Help Out, will take place on Tuesday.

This year, more than 20 local restaurants will participate in this all-day event, donating 10% of sales to God’s Storehouse.

Local restaurants have partnered with God's Storehouse to host the event. The community has the opportunity to support some of its favorite local restaurants while also supporting God's Storehouse.

“We are so appreciative of our local restaurants participating in Eat Out to Help Out. The extra donations from this day will help us continue to feed the hungry in our community,” said Karen Harris, executive director of God’s Storehouse.

Find the complete list of participating restaurants at www.godsstorehouse.org. Dine-in and take-out will both be accepted in this fundraiser.

God’s Storehouse is a nonprofit food pantry founded in 1987 by a group of faith community leaders and local pastors. God’s Storehouse continues to be supported by more than 150 faith communities and numerous individuals, organizations and businesses. Its mission is to work throughout the Danville and Pittsylvania County communities to collect food, distribute food resources to those in need, promote nutrition and connect customers to local resources.

For more information, call God’s Storehouse at 434-793-3663, email info@godsstorehouse.org or visit www.godsstorehouse.org.