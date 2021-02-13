Empty Bowls fundraiser returns with changes in COVID-19 era

God’s Storehouse will host its seventh annual Empty Bowls fundraiser Feb. 26-27 at 750 Memorial Drive in Danville.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at God’s Storehouse, Karen’s Hallmark in the Danville Mall or through Eventbrite.com. Tickets will be $25 the week of the event.

To ensure a COVID-19 safe event, Empty Bowls will function differently this year. Rather than serving soup in the building, God’s Storehouse is selling tickets for specific time slots from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days. During their selected time, the ticket holder can come to God’s Storehouse to select their bowl and receive a voucher from a local restaurant to use the two weeks following the event. Masks are required and all safety precautions will be followed.

Artisans at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History and George Washington High School art teachers have created handcrafted ceramic bowls for the event. Ticket holders will also have an opportunity to participate in a chance auction.