Empty Bowls fundraiser returns with changes in COVID-19 era

God’s Storehouse will host its seventh annual Empty Bowls fundraiser Feb. 26-27 at 750 Memorial Drive in Danville.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at God’s Storehouse, Karen’s Hallmark in the Danville Mall or through Eventbrite.com. Tickets will be $25 the week of the event.
To ensure a COVID-19 safe event, Empty Bowls will function differently this year. Rather than serving soup in the building, God’s Storehouse is selling tickets for specific time slots from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days. During their selected time, the ticket holder can come to God’s Storehouse to select their bowl and receive a voucher from a local restaurant to use the two weeks following the event. Masks are required and all safety precautions will be followed.
Artisans at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History and George Washington High School art teachers have created handcrafted ceramic bowls for the event. Ticket holders will also have an opportunity to participate in a chance auction.
“Empty Bowls is the fundraiser that we do every year that most closely shows exactly who we are and what we do in this community,” said Karen Harris, executive director of God’s Storehouse. “We provide food every week to people that need it and by inviting people into our space that may not usually visit our facility, we are asking them to remember that our mission cannot be filled without their support. Our hope is that the empty bowls people take home reminds them to share their bounty throughout the year.”
More than 12,000 people in Danville live on incomes below the federal poverty line. More than 6,500 people have incomes that only reach slightly above the federal poverty line and are unable to qualify for federal/state assistance programs.
“We depend solely on donations from community members, local stores, faith communities and businesses to keep our pantry ready for every need,” Harris said. “The generosity of our community is a blessing to our customers and our staff. With our outstanding volunteers and continued support through fundraisers like this one, we will continue to serve as long as we are needed.”
God’s Storehouse works throughout the Danville and Pittsylvania County communities to collect food, distribute food resources to those in need, promote nutrition and connect customers to local resources with the help of the local faith-based community, businesses, schools and volunteers.
To learn more, visit www.godsstorehouse.org.