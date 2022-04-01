Epic River Experience program announced

The Dan River Basin Association recently announced the Epic River Experience program for youth ages of 11-13 who reside or attend public schools in Danville, Pittsylvania County and Caswell County, North Carolina.

The Epic River Experience is sponsored by the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region.

The program is an education, recreation and stewardship adventure for middle school youth. The river experience will include hands-on environmental education programs by basin group staff and volunteers, and Danville Parks and Recreation staff. Participants will rotate learning stations during the Epic River Experience including: water quality, river ecology, water safety and intro to paddling.

By providing four rotating activity stations during the Epic River Experience, the group will host 48 youth each day, for a total of 96 students over two different dates. Preference will be given to youth who have not had a previous experience being on or near a river; have an interest in environmental protection and/or recreation; and provide a letter of reference from a teacher and/or parent.

"This will be an experience that will last a lifetime," said Krista Hodges, Dan River Basin Association education manager. "It will be something they will enjoy and want to tell their friends, but they will also learn about the environment and hopefully want to protect our natural resources because of it."

The Epic River Experience will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. June 16 and 1 to 4 p.m. July 21 at Abreu-Grogan Park in Danville. Backup dates are June 23 and July 28 in case of inclement weather.

Students must complete an online application to participate in the Epic River Experience. The application can be found at www.danriver.org listed under events. Applications are due by 5 p.m. April 15.