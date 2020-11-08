Even through a struggle, not even a pandemic can keep the American Legion posts down

American Legion Post 105

American Legion Post 105 serves Patrick County and eastern Stokes County, North Carolina.

“We have been shut down for three to four months and haven’t had our monthly meals. We have also missed three fundraisers and had no Memorial Day services and have canceled the Veterans Day parade,” said Clyde Thomas, commander of the post.

The vets all know each other personally and stay in touch through email, even though most of them are spread out. There are about 75 members on the roll and 10 to 15 who are active.

The members, most of whom are Vietnam War vets, officiate as honor guards at funerals of veterans throughout the county and even into Henry County.

Right now the future seems “iffy,” Thomas said. “It’s hard to plan ahead. We don’t know what’s going to be closed down.”

American Legion Post 325

Members of Post 325 in Danville on American Legion Boulevard have mostly stayed in touch via email, according to Cmdr. Dale Roberson.

Meetings weren’t the only programs affected by the pandemic.