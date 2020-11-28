Even with restrictions, Danville Master Gardeners grow new class of volunteers, continue to help community

Greenhouse and more

For about 12 years, a group of Danville Master Gardeners, led by Billy Holley — also known as “Mr. Tomato” — has maintained the Gibson Greenhouse located behind Gibson Elementary School. During spring and summer, the group tended the many flowering plants in the greenhouse and grew their usual bountiful vegetable garden and donated the food to God’s Storehouse.

This semester, the volunteers are working to have the greenhouse ready to help the teachers and students when conditions allow. In the meantime, they are putting together sets of plants for Christmas presents for a grade or two and exploring the idea of offering outdoor planting classes in the spring.

When school is in session, the group works with teachers to help students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade learn about plants and fulfill Standards of Learning requirements. The activities involve hands-on instruction in planting seeds, learning the parts of plants and caring for those plants, as well as propagation, conservation and how to decrease pollution.

Usually, every year, student popcorn and watermelon parties are held using foods grown in the outdoor gardens. The students plant the “popcorn” seeds in the late spring; then pick, shuck and shell the mature corn. Then they pop and eat it.