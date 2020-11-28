Even with restrictions, Danville Master Gardeners grow new class of volunteers, continue to help community

Keeping pace with the rest of the world, the Danville Master Gardeners have adapted their activities and service projects this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The organization is a volunteer arm of Virginia Cooperative Extension. Many favorite projects for members, such as the information table every Saturday at the Danville Community Market, have been curtailed.
However, even with ever-changing restrictions, they’ve strived to continue to serve the community.
For example, they completed the annual training class in August. In 2019, the group developed a remote learning training program for those interested in becoming Master Gardeners, but didn’t have time for set classes. A study-from-home method was supplemented with a series of hands-on learning experiences, known as labs.
This change paid off. This year, remote learning was the only way to train and graduate new Master Gardeners. Initially, in January through March, trainees participated in regularly scheduled labs. With a COVID-19 restructions, this was not possible.
However, with the help of innovative lab leaders, several sessions were presented as virtual experiences.
Ten trainees graduated into internships. Instead of a class graduation ceremony, current Master Gardeners visited the home of graduates and surprised each with certificates of completion, graduation yard signs, plants, seeds and cupcakes.
At a distance
By keeping a distance, Master Gardeners have been able to continue a help desk and keep literature tracks full.
For the help desk, a plan to operate at the Danville Cooperative Extension office on Monday mornings was shelved in mid-March when COVID-19 hit. Then, volunteers were forced to work from home.
When someone poses a gardening question and volunteers do not know the answer, they rely on scientifically based resource materials. Internet searches on educational, governmental and organizational websites helped to provide answers to more than 50 people. Some were routine issues, such as when and how to prune shrubs and what’s causing holes in a yard — blame emerging cicadas for those — but with some, help desk volunteers learned alongside their clients.
For many years, literature racks have been located at the Danville Public Library, Gingerbread House, Harris Nursery and Greenhouse, Lowe’s, Modern Pharmacy and Raywood Garden Center. Once some restrictions were lifted and businesses reopened, Master Gardeners were able to keep the local literature racks stocked with seasonal information. Soil testing kits and pruning schedules are popular items, which are typically on the literature racks all year. The newest location, added in October, is at The Wooden Ladder Farm and Garden shop owned by Michelle West and located on N.C. 86 just across the state line in North Carolina.
Greenhouse and more
For about 12 years, a group of Danville Master Gardeners, led by Billy Holley — also known as “Mr. Tomato” — has maintained the Gibson Greenhouse located behind Gibson Elementary School. During spring and summer, the group tended the many flowering plants in the greenhouse and grew their usual bountiful vegetable garden and donated the food to God’s Storehouse.
This semester, the volunteers are working to have the greenhouse ready to help the teachers and students when conditions allow. In the meantime, they are putting together sets of plants for Christmas presents for a grade or two and exploring the idea of offering outdoor planting classes in the spring.
When school is in session, the group works with teachers to help students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade learn about plants and fulfill Standards of Learning requirements. The activities involve hands-on instruction in planting seeds, learning the parts of plants and caring for those plants, as well as propagation, conservation and how to decrease pollution.
Usually, every year, student popcorn and watermelon parties are held using foods grown in the outdoor gardens. The students plant the “popcorn” seeds in the late spring; then pick, shuck and shell the mature corn. Then they pop and eat it.
Some years, the students plant seeds and can take home the plants grown from those seeds on Mother’s Day or Valentine’s Day. Each year except for 2020, the group sold tomato plants at the May opening of the Danville Community Market.
They also sold many plants that the students helped propagate from donated plants. Sales of the plants helped to offset some of the expenses of the greenhouse operation.
Fundraiser
This summer and through the fall, the Danville Master Gardeners conducted a campaign in collaboration with Brent and Becky’s Bulbs, of Gloucester. For anyone who purchased fall-planted spring-blooming bulbs through Brent and Becky’s BloominBucks’ website and listed Danville Master Gardeners as their nonprofit of choice, the local group received 25% of the total sale.
This campaign will resume after the first of the year for anyone who purchases spring-planted summer-blooming bulbs. Proceeds from the sales will support Danville gardening service projects.
