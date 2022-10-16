 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Event raises money for Project Lifesaver

Check presentation

The Fifth Annual Bluegrass by the River raised more than $3,000 for the Danville’s Project Lifesaver program. Funds were also raised for Pam Rice, the widow of Bluegrass legend and Danville native Tony Rice. The event was coordinated by Beverly Shelton and a group of volunteers. Shelton presents the proceeds to Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul.

