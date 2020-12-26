After 50 years in ministry, Danville pastor Doug Barber 'transitions' to retirement

“We went from 220 students to 700 students in the 90s, even though now we are in the 400s,” he said.

A love of pastoring

He has been the senior pastor since 1991 with an abiding love of pastoring.

“I love the ministry. I love everything about it from the cradle to the grave, to the special events like graduations, weddings, funerals and visitation. I love studying God’s word, preaching and teaching and all the challenges,” he said. “I love serving people in their hour of need and great joy, being there when there are tears, but also the laughing and rejoicing.

“I love to tell people how God loves them, how Christ died for them and that God has a wonderful plan for their lives. I have done that thousands of time.”

In reflecting on how pastoring has changed in the years he has served, Barber concluded that people are pretty much dealing with the same problems they were 50 years ago and need the same help.

“Although the culture and technology have changed, everyone still needs to be affirmed and loved and have a listening ear,” he said. “As a pastor, I get to do that.”

'My sweet Sue'