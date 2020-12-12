Danville calendar for Saturday, Dec. 12

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
GIVEAWAY
GJHG Outreach Ministries and UFCC Food Pantry will sponsor a giveaway to the community and surrounding areas from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, at Abdeel Temple, 3919 Westover Drive, as long as supplies list. For more information, contact the Rev. Sandra D. Harris at 434-713-4684 or overseer Michael E. Harris Sr. at 434-489-3542.
CHRISTMAS CANDY BAGS
Brush Arbor Baptist Church, 1642 Blair Loop Road, will distribute free Christmas candy bags to children from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 18 in a drive-thru format. There also will be a Christmas light display.
TURKEY AND HAM GIVEAWAY
Robert and Kimberly Prunty and family will give away 200 turkeys and 100 hams at Chatham Baptist Church, 12 Court Place, Chatham, at 2 p.m. Dec. 19. To help keep the community safe, a drive-thru format will be used in the parking lot. All occupants of vehicles must wear a face mask. Each vehicle will receive one turkey or ham while supplies last. Drivers must remain in their vehicle and the turkey or ham will be loaded into the trunk or the bed of a truck. All volunteers and staff will wear a face mask and maintain proper social distancing.
OUTDOOR TREE LIGHTING
Ascension Lutheran Church will dedicate and light its first-ever outdoor Chrismon tree in a brief online service at 5 p.m. Sunday. The Chrismon tree, which originated at Ascension in 1957 and spread to Christian churches around the world, will remain on the church’s front lawn at 314 W. Main St. through Christmas. Join Sunday’s dedication on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83045799754 (Meeting ID 830 4579 9754), or dial in at 646-558-8656.
PASTORAL, CHURCH ANNIVERSARY, REVIVAL
The Remnant Church of Power will hold revival services at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday with Bishop Anthony Gilyard of Elizabeth, N.J., speaking at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
SERVICE TIME CHANGE
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, had changes times of services. For December, January and February, the morning worship services will be held at 10 a.m. on first and third Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Contact any member about Sunday school and Bible study. Whenever inside the church, masks and other CDC guideline are required. Worshippers may also participate in services in the parking lot using radio frequency 87.7 FM, Facebook Live and conference call 978-990-5000, access code 197724.
ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.
DRIVE IN SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, weather permitting. Call-in services will begin after that with information to be listed.
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. in Danville, will hold drive-in services at 11 a.m. each Sunday.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
NEW CHURCH LOCATION
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.
LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
SUNDAY SERVICES
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, for all attendees, a face mask is required and social distancing is mandatory.
