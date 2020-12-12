Danville calendar for Saturday, Dec. 12

GJHG Outreach Ministries and UFCC Food Pantry will sponsor a giveaway to the community and surrounding areas from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, at Abdeel Temple, 3919 Westover Drive, as long as supplies list. For more information, contact the Rev. Sandra D. Harris at 434-713-4684 or overseer Michael E. Harris Sr. at 434-489-3542.

Robert and Kimberly Prunty and family will give away 200 turkeys and 100 hams at Chatham Baptist Church, 12 Court Place, Chatham, at 2 p.m. Dec. 19. To help keep the community safe, a drive-thru format will be used in the parking lot. All occupants of vehicles must wear a face mask. Each vehicle will receive one turkey or ham while supplies last. Drivers must remain in their vehicle and the turkey or ham will be loaded into the trunk or the bed of a truck. All volunteers and staff will wear a face mask and maintain proper social distancing.