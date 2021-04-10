Danville church calendar for Saturday, April 10

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
ANNUAL ONE DAY SESSION
Cherrystone Baptist Association will hold its annual One Day Session at Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association, 5551 Tom Fork Road, Ringgold at 11 a.m. today with the Rev. Antonel Myler. This will be a drive-up service.
ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church has resumed parking lot services at 11 a.m. on Sunday and will continue until further notice.
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. has resumed parking lot services at 11 a.m. on Sundays until further notice. Participants also may watch the sermon on Facebook at 11 a.m.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
ONGOING SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturdays and at 9 p.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish.
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19 a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.
Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.