Danville church calendar for Saturday, April 16

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE & WORSHIP SERVICE

Ringgold Baptist Church, 4620 Ringgold Church Road, will hold an Easter sunrise service on the front lawn of the church followed by a covered dish breakfast at 6:45 a.m. Sunday. Easter worship service will be held at 10:30 a.m.

EASTER SERVICES

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1172 Franklin Turnpike, will hold Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. Masks requested if not immunized. Social distancing, except for family members, will be observed. Easter breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by "Sonrise" worship service at 11 a.m. on April 17.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY

Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church, 15156 Mount Cross Road, Dry Fork, will celebrate the 26th pastoral anniversary honoring pastor Robert Divens Jr. and lady Arleen Divens during the 11 a.m. April 24 worship service. Guest preacher will be pastor Donald Smith accompanied by the Saint Matthews Baptist Church of Danville. Guest Psalmist will be Whitney Baize Miller of Eden, North Carolina.

INFORMAL CHURCH SERVICE

Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold an informal church service from 10:30 to 11 a.m. April 30.

FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY

Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon May 7 with food and clothing of all types. For more information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964. Leroy Thomas is Pastor.

SERVICE CHANGE

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will not hold parking lot services until further notice. Services can be heard by via conference call at 10 a.m. on Sundays and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Phone number is 1-774-220-4000, ID number 608-2009.

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES

Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 West Main St., worships Sundays at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and Live on Facebook, www.facebook/ascensionlutherandanville.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church now offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 406 Gay St., will reopen on Easter Sunday, April 17 at 10 a.m. for their hour of power. They will be open on the first and third Sundays for services.

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resumed in church worship services at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:30 p.m.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, will resume in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.

ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.

DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

ONGOING SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.

Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.