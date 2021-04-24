Danville church calendar for Saturday, April 24

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
FASTING TO FEED THE HUNGRY
Foreign Missions Clubs consisting of members of the Cherrystone Baptist Association, Ringgold, will hold a teleconference program at 5 p.m. Sunday with theme "Fasting to Feed the Hungry." The conference number is 425-436-6368; access code 243-106#. Missioners are asked to give the cost of a well-balanced meal. All monies are forwarded to the Lott Carey Foreign Mission Convention. For more information, call Frances Garland at 434-822-6453.
ANNIVERSARIES
The House of Prayer & Praise Worship Church will celebrate the 17th year pastoral anniversary of Apostle Eunice Morton and church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. Speaker will be Bishop John L. Morton. CDC guidelines will be observed.
VIRTUAL WORKSHOPS
St. Matthew Baptist Church (Clarksville) and Literacy InterActives, a nonprofit, are sponsoring two virtual workshops on preserving church histories. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, “Preserving Our Church Histories for the Generations,” will be presented. Register by emailing preservinghistory2021@gmail.com, calling 262-385-3432 or visiting https://forms.gle/VDPNnuostabHPGrr7.
FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon May 1 with food and clothing of all types. For more information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.
ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church has resumed parking lot services at 11 a.m. Sunday and will continue until further notice.
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. has resumed parking lot services at 11 a.m. Sunday until further notice. Participants also may watch the sermon on Facebook at 11 a.m.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
ONGOING SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19 a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.
Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.