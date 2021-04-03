Danville church calendar for Saturday, April 3

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

EASTER SERVICES

Ringgold Baptist Church will hold an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday on the front lawn of the church. Participants also may stay in vehicles and tune into 88.7 FM on the radio. Easter worship will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary and live streamed.

New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, N.C., will have Resurrection Sunday services at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion being observed. The sermon will be preached by Bishop Gerald Franklin and music by New Ephesus Praise Ministry. When taking part in worship services inside the church building, face masks are required and other CDC guidelines are in place. To participate in the church parking lot service, tune into radio frequency to 87.7 FM, view on Facebook Live or via conference call at 978-990-5000, access code 197724.

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will resume parking lot services at 11 a.m. Easter Sunday and will continue until further notice.