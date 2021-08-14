Danville church calendar for Saturday, Aug. 14

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
CITY-WIDE REVIVAL
The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Danville and Vicinity invites the community to a city-wide revival from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27 at the O. T. Bonner Middle School. The Rev. Charles Goodman Jr., of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Augusta, Ga., will be the guest preacher.
REVIVAL SERVICES
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, N.C., will hold revival services at 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Preacher on Wednesday will be the Rev. Tonia Cunningham, of Life Outreach Worship Center; Thursday's message will be by The Rev. Rodney Dillard. of Zion Hill Baptist Church; Friday's sermon will be delivered by the Rev. Stedman Davis, of Republican Grove Baptist Church. If worshipping inside the church, everyone must wear a mask.
HOMECOMING
Mount Nebo Baptist Church will hold homecoming with a 11:30 a.m. worship service Sunday. Guest will be the Rev. Anthony Moore, of Greater New Destiny Baptist Church inTuscaloosa, Ala. Lunch (take out plates) will be served following service.
IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church now offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.
IN-PERSON SERVICES
North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resumed church service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school and 11 a.m. for morning worship. Guidelines set by the state of Virginia will be followed.
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.
Ascension Lutheran Church has returned to worship on Sundays in the sanctuary at 314 W. Main St. at 11 a.m. service each and Sunday will continue to be streamed online on Zoom. Details for joining online are at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, will resume in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.
ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church had resumed parking lot services at 10 a.m. until further notice, if the weather is permissible.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
ONGOING SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.
Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.