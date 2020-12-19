Danville church calendar for Saturday, Dec. 19

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
TURKEY AND HAM GIVEAWAY
Robert and Kimberly Prunty and family will give away 200 turkeys and 100 hams at Chatham Baptist Church, 12 Court Place, Chatham, at 2 p.m. today. To help keep the community safe, a drive-thru format will be used in the parking lot. All occupants of vehicles must wear a face mask. Each vehicle will receive one turkey or ham while supplies last. Drivers must remain in their vehicle and the turkey or ham will be loaded into the trunk or the bed of a truck. All volunteers and staff will wear a face mask and maintain proper social distancing.
FREE CHRISTMAS GIFT and FOOD GIVEAWAY
The Three Angels Message Church, 541 Keen St., will hold a Christmas gift and food giveaway from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Parents must have their children with them to receive gifts. Mask and social distancing are required.
FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, will be open with clothing of all types from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 2. For questions, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.
SERVICE TIME CHANGE
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, had changes times of services. For December, January and February, the morning worship services will be held at 10 a.m. on first and third Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Contact any member about Sunday school and Bible study. Whenever inside the church, masks and other CDC guideline are required. Worshippers may also participate in services in the parking lot using radio frequency 87.7 FM, Facebook Live and conference call 978-990-5000, access code 197724.
ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, weather permitting. Call-in services will begin after that with information to be listed.
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. in Danville, will hold drive-in services at 11 a.m. each Sunday.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
NEW CHURCH LOCATION
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.
LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
SUNDAY SERVICES
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, for all attendees, a face mask is required and social distancing is mandatory.
