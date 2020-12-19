Danville church calendar for Saturday, Dec. 19

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

TURKEY AND HAM GIVEAWAY

Robert and Kimberly Prunty and family will give away 200 turkeys and 100 hams at Chatham Baptist Church, 12 Court Place, Chatham, at 2 p.m. today. To help keep the community safe, a drive-thru format will be used in the parking lot. All occupants of vehicles must wear a face mask. Each vehicle will receive one turkey or ham while supplies last. Drivers must remain in their vehicle and the turkey or ham will be loaded into the trunk or the bed of a truck. All volunteers and staff will wear a face mask and maintain proper social distancing.

FREE CHRISTMAS GIFT and FOOD GIVEAWAY

The Three Angels Message Church, 541 Keen St., will hold a Christmas gift and food giveaway from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Parents must have their children with them to receive gifts. Mask and social distancing are required.

FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY

Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, will be open with clothing of all types from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 2. For questions, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.

