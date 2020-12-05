Danville church calendar for Saturday, Dec. 5

St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1452 Stony Mill Road, will have its clothes closet open to the public from noon to 3 p.m. today and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. This will be an outdoor event, weather permitting. Due to COVID-19, all CDC guidelines will be in place. Face masks and gloves will be provided by the church and are required to be worn if attending. The church will provide bags. All clothes and other items are free to those in need. Parking will be in the lower parking lot. The items will be located in the upper parking lot.