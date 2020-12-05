Danville church calendar for Saturday, Dec. 5

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
PASTORAL, CHURCH ANNIVERSARY, REVIVAL
The Remnant Church of Power will hold revival services at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday with Bishop Anthony Gilyard, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, speaking. At 7 p.m. Dec. 16, the Rev. Pierre Jones will speak. At 7 p.m. Dec. 30, the Rev. Jonathan King, of Sutherlin, will speak. At 9 a.m. Jan. 3, the fifth anniversary morning worship celebration will be held. Church or families may send a congratulatory video to TheRemChurch@gmail.com and services will be broadcast live on Facebook. There will be limited sanctuary seating per service (every other pew) and face masks are required.
SERVICE TIME CHANGE
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, will change times of services. For December, January and February, the morning worship services will be held at 10 a.m. on first and third Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Contact any member about Sunday school and Bible study. When inside the church, face masks and following other CDC guidelines are required. Worshippers also may participate in services in the parking lot using radio frequency 87.7 FM, Facebook Live and conference call (978) 990-5000, access code 197724.
FOOD & CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church Food & Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, across from the church, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon today with food and clothing. For questions, call (434) 724-4354 or (434) 250-8964.
ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernon UMC. These will be held until further notice.
CLOTHES CLOSET
St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1452 Stony Mill Road, will have its clothes closet open to the public from noon to 3 p.m. today and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. This will be an outdoor event, weather permitting. Due to COVID-19, all CDC guidelines will be in place. Face masks and gloves will be provided by the church and are required to be worn if attending. The church will provide bags. All clothes and other items are free to those in need. Parking will be in the lower parking lot. The items will be located in the upper parking lot.
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, weather permitting. Call-in services will begin after that with information to be listed.
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. in Danville, will hold drive-in services at 11 a.m. each Sunday.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
NEW CHURCH LOCATION
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at (434) 429-8960.
LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascension lutherandanville.
SUNDAY SERVICES
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Due to COVID, for all attendees, a face mask is required and social distancing is mandatory.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!