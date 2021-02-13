Danville church calendar for Saturday, Feb. 13

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.

New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, has changed times of services. For January and February, the morning worship services will be held at 10 a.m. on first and third Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Contact any member about Sunday school and Bible study. Whenever inside the church, masks and other CDC guidelines are required. Worshippers may also participate in services in the parking lot using radio frequency 87.7 FM, watching Facebook Live and via conference call by dialing 978-990-5000, access code 197724.