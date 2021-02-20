Danville church calendar for Saturday, Feb. 20

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.
SUNDAY SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 9 p.m. in English and noon in Spanish.
LADIES NEED ENCOURAGEMENT
Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and older with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.
FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon March 6 with food and clothing. For information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.
SERVICE TIME CHANGE
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, has changed times of services. For February, the morning worship services will be held at 10 a.m. on first and third Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Contact any member about Sunday school and Bible study. Whenever inside the church, face masks and other CDC guideline will be followed. Worshippers also may participate in services in the parking lot using radio frequency 87.7 FM, by watching Facebook Live and sailing into conference call at 978-990-5000, access code 197724.
ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold Sunday morning services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Clarence Hairston Jr. Conference number is 774-220-4000, ID 608 2009.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernon UMC. These will be held until further notice.
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. in Danville, will no longer hold drive-in services at 11 a.m. on Sundays until further notice. Sermons may be viewed on Facebook.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
NEW CHURCH LOCATION
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascension lutherandanville.
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, for all attendees, a face mask is required and social distancing is mandatory.