Danville church calendar for Saturday, Feb. 20

New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, has changed times of services. For February, the morning worship services will be held at 10 a.m. on first and third Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Contact any member about Sunday school and Bible study. Whenever inside the church, face masks and other CDC guideline will be followed. Worshippers also may participate in services in the parking lot using radio frequency 87.7 FM, by watching Facebook Live and sailing into conference call at 978-990-5000, access code 197724.