Danville church calendar for Saturday, Feb. 6

LADIES NEED ENCOURAGEMENT

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and older with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.

WISDOM WALK

Wisdom Walk, organized to benefit the Scholarship Ministry of New Ephesus Baptist Church, will be begin at 9 a.m. Sunday. Due to pandemic, everyone is encouraged to use their own indoor or outdoor space to walk and exercise. Donations are not requested but certificates for participation will still be awarded.

FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY

Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday with food and clothing. For information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.

SERVICE TIME CHANGE