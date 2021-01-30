Danville church calendar for Saturday, Jan. 30

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
WISDOM WALK
Wisdom Walk, organized to benefit the Scholarship Ministry of New Ephesus Baptist Church, will be begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 6. Due to pandemic, everyone is encouraged to use their own indoor or outdoor space to walk and exercise. Donations are not requested but certificates for participation will still be awarded.
FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 6 with food and clothing. For information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.
SERVICE TIME CHANGE
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, has changed times of services. For January and February, the morning worship services will be held at 10 a.m. on first and third Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Contact any member about Sunday school and Bible study. Whenever inside the church, masks and other CDC guideline are required. Worshippers may also participate in services in the parking lot using radio frequency 87.7 FM, watching Facebook Live and via conference call by dialing 978-990-5000, access code 197724.
ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold Sunday morning services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Clarence Hairston Jr. Conference number is 774-220-4000, ID 608 2009.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/Mount VernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. in Danville, will no longer hold drive-in services at 11 a.m. on Sundays until further notice. Sermons may be viewed on Facebook.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
NEW CHURCH LOCATION
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.
LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascension lutherandanville.