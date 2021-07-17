Danville church calendar for Saturday, July 17

IN-PERSON SERVICES

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to remember a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.

Ascension Lutheran Church has returned to worship on Sundays in the sanctuary at 314 W. Main St. at 11 a.m. service each and Sunday will continue to be streamed online on Zoom. Details for joining online are at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, will resume in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school. The pastor is Rev. Robert Millner.

WORSHIP SERVICES