Danville church calendar for Saturday, July 2

CHURCH SERVICES RESUMED

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, will resume church service beginning at 9:30 a.m. July 11 for Sunday school and 11 a.m. for morning worship. Guidelines set by the state of Virginia will be followed.

FOOD & CLOTHING MINISTRY

Union Hall Baptist Church Food & Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon today with food and clothing of all types. For information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to remember a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.