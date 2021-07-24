Danville church calendar for Saturday, July 24

Woodlawn Baptist Church will celebrate its 80th anniversary Aug. 1. Rev. Curtis Faison will preach the 11 a.m. worship service with Kim Cook providing the special music. A covered dish luncheon will follow the service.

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church now offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resume church service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school and 11 a.m. for morning worship. Guidelines set by the state of Virginia will be followed.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to remember a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.