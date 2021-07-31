Danville church calendar for Saturday, July 31

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
HOMECOMING
Mount Nebo Baptist Church will hold homecoming with a 11:30 a.m. worship service Aug. 15. Guest will be the Rev. Anthony Moore of Greater New Destiny Baptist Church from Tuscaloosa, Ala. Lunch (take out plates) will be served following service.
FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church, 6861 Strawberry Road, will hold a food and clothing ministry from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 7. For information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.
YARD SALE/BACK TO SCHOOL FAMILY FUN DAY
Cherrystone Women's Ministry, 5551 Tom Ford Road, Ringgold, will hold a yard/bake sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. There will be a country ham raffle, fish fry and desserts. Anyone who has crafts or items for sale may purchase a table for $25 from 4 to 8 p.m. by contacting Louise Howerton at 434-709-5157 or Valerie Dawson at 434-713-0375. The Cherrystone Youth Ministry will hold a Youth Back to School Family Fun Day with free school supplies with food trucks on site, Kuumba Dance Family and community groups performing.
80th ANNIVERSARY
Woodlawn Baptist Church will celebrate its 80th anniversary on Sunday. Rev. Curtis Faison will preach the 11 a.m. worship service with Kim Cook providing the special music. A covered dish luncheon will follow the service.
IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church now offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.
IN-PERSON SERVICES
North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resume church service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school and 11 a.m. for morning worship. Guidelines set by the state of Virginia will be followed.
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to remember a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.
Ascension Lutheran Church has returned to worship on Sundays in the sanctuary at 314 W. Main St. at 11 a.m. service each and Sunday will continue to be streamed online on Zoom. Details for joining online are at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, will resume in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school. The pastor is Rev. Robert Millner.
ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church had resumed parking lot services at 10 a.m. until further notice if the weather is permissible.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
ONGOING SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19 a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.
Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.