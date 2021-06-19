Danville church calendar for Saturday, June 19

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

FOOD & CLOTHING MINISTRY

Union Hall Baptist Church Food & Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon July 3 with food and clothing of all types. For information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

Ascension Lutheran Church has returned to worship on Sundays in the sanctuary at 314 W. Main St. at 11 a.m. service each and Sunday will continue to be streamed online on Zoom. Details for joining online are at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, will resume in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school. The pastor is Rev. Robert Millner.

WORSHIP SERVICES