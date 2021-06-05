Danville church calendar for Saturday, June 5

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

IN-PERSON RETURN

Ascension Lutheran Church has returned to worship on Sundays in the sanctuary at 314 W. Main St. Advance signup is required at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4baead28a1f9c16-sunday. Each 11 a.m. service on Sunday will continue to be streamed online on Zoom. Details for joining online are at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road will resume in-person service on Sunday, June 6 at 11 a.m. There will be no Sunday school. The pastor is Rev. Robert Millner.

WORSHIP SERVICES

Calvary Baptist Church's deaconess ministry, 218 Holbroook St., will host a "Celebration of the New Covenant" during the 11 a.m. service Sunday. The Rev. Doris Morrison will be the speaker.