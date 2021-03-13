Danville church calendar for Saturday, March 13

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
500 YOUTH-N-BLACK MOVEMENT
The A.L.F. Ministries will hold "I'm Alive" Conference at The Remnant Church, 601 Berryman Ave. in Danville at 7 p.m. Thursday-March 20. On Thursday there will be four speakers: Sister Relisa Farmer, of The Remnant Church of Power; minister Markita Richardsonm of Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church; elder Shakur Brandon, of The Apostolic Remnant Church, and minister Julian Vaughnm of Truth and Worship Outreach Ministries. On Friday there will be a concert with pastor Vincent Bohanan, Jarell Smalls and Rich Tolbert Jr. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Friday night is the only night a ticket is required. On March 20, attire is black with guest speaker elder Marissa Farrow, from Greater Allen Cathedra in Jamaica, N.Y. Temperature checks and masks will be required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions every other pew will be available for seating. Thursday and Saturday services will be live streamed on Facebook, Friday night concert will have a private link for a small donation.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP
Covenant Reformed Baptist Church will hold in-person worship, socially distanced, at 6611 Old NC Highway 86 in Providence, N.C., at 11 a.m. Sunday.
MISSIONARY ANNIVERSARY
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, N.C., will celebrate its missionary anniversary March 14 during the 11 a.m. worship service. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Queda Day, associate minister of New Life Church, Roxboro, N.C. CDC guidelines will be followed including wearing face masks. The service also will be on Facebook Live and via conference call at 978-990-5000, access code 197724, and in the church parking lot using radio frequency 87.7 FM.
ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold Sunday morning services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Clarence Hairston Jr. Conference number is 774-220-4000, ID 608 2009.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson Street will resume Parking Lot Services at 11 a.m. on Sundays beginning Sunday, March 14 until further notice. You may also watch the sermon on Facebook at 11 a.m. at mt sinai gcog.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
ONGOING SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturdays and at 9 p.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish.
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID, for all attendees, a face mask is required and social distancing is mandatory.
Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.