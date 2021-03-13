Danville church calendar for Saturday, March 13

500 YOUTH-N-BLACK MOVEMENT

The A.L.F. Ministries will hold "I'm Alive" Conference at The Remnant Church, 601 Berryman Ave. in Danville at 7 p.m. Thursday-March 20. On Thursday there will be four speakers: Sister Relisa Farmer, of The Remnant Church of Power; minister Markita Richardsonm of Pleasant Chapel Baptist Church; elder Shakur Brandon, of The Apostolic Remnant Church, and minister Julian Vaughnm of Truth and Worship Outreach Ministries. On Friday there will be a concert with pastor Vincent Bohanan, Jarell Smalls and Rich Tolbert Jr. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Friday night is the only night a ticket is required. On March 20, attire is black with guest speaker elder Marissa Farrow, from Greater Allen Cathedra in Jamaica, N.Y. Temperature checks and masks will be required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions every other pew will be available for seating. Thursday and Saturday services will be live streamed on Facebook, Friday night concert will have a private link for a small donation.