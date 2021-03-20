Danville church calendar for Saturday, March 20

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY

Union Hall Baptist Church, 6861 Strawberry Road, will hold a food and clothing ministry from 9 a.m. to noon April 3 with food and clothing of all types. For more information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.

500 YOUTH-N-BLACK MOVEMENT

The A.L.F. Ministries will hold "I'm Alive" Conference at The Remnant Church, 601 Berryman Ave. in Danville at 6 p.m. today. Attire is black with guest speaker elder Marissa Farrow, from Greater Allen Cathedra in Jamaica, N.Y. Temperature checks and masks will be required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions every other pew will be available for seating. Saturday service will be live streamed on Facebook. No ticket required for admission.

ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.