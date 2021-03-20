Danville church calendar for Saturday, March 20

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church, 6861 Strawberry Road, will hold a food and clothing ministry from 9 a.m. to noon April 3 with food and clothing of all types. For more information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.
500 YOUTH-N-BLACK MOVEMENT
The A.L.F. Ministries will hold "I'm Alive" Conference at The Remnant Church, 601 Berryman Ave. in Danville at 6 p.m. today. Attire is black with guest speaker elder Marissa Farrow, from Greater Allen Cathedra in Jamaica, N.Y. Temperature checks and masks will be required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions every other pew will be available for seating. Saturday service will be live streamed on Facebook. No ticket required for admission.
ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will resume Parking Lot services Easter Sunday, April 4 at 11 a.m. and will continue until further notice.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. has resumed parking lot services at 11 a.m. on Sundays until further notice. Participants also may watch the sermon on Facebook at 11 a.m.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
ONGOING SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturdays and at 9 p.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish.
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19 a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.
Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.