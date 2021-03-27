Danville church calendar for Saturday, March 27

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE

50 STATE RALLY

New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, N.C., will conduct its annual 50 State Rally during morning worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Call the church office to participate. At 9 a.m. April 4, resurrection Sunday services will be conducted at New Ephesus. Holy Communion will be observed and music will be provided by New Ephesus praise ministry. When taking part in worship services inside the church building, face masks and required and other CDC guidelines are in place. To participate in the church parking lot, tuning radio frequency to 87.7 FM, view on Facebook Live or via conference call at 978-990-5000, access code 197724.