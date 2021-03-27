Danville church calendar for Saturday, March 27

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE
Providence Gym will hold Good Friday service at 7 p.m. April 2 hosted by Covenant Reformed Baptist Church. Social distancing is easy due to size of building.
50 STATE RALLY
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, N.C., will conduct its annual 50 State Rally during morning worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Call the church office to participate. At 9 a.m. April 4, resurrection Sunday services will be conducted at New Ephesus. Holy Communion will be observed and music will be provided by New Ephesus praise ministry. When taking part in worship services inside the church building, face masks and required and other CDC guidelines are in place. To participate in the church parking lot, tuning radio frequency to 87.7 FM, view on Facebook Live or via conference call at 978-990-5000, access code 197724.
FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church, 6861 Strawberry Road, will hold a food and clothing ministry from 9 a.m. to noon April 3 with food and clothing of all types. For more information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.
ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will resume parking lot services at 11 a.m. Easter Sunday and will continue until further notice.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. has resumed parking lot services at 11 a.m. on Sundays until further notice. Participants also may watch the sermon on Facebook at 11 a.m.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
ONGOING SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturdays and at 9 p.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish.
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19 a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.
Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.