Danville church calendar for Saturday, May 1

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.

DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church has resumed parking lot services at 11 a.m. Sunday and will continue until further notice.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. has resumed parking lot services at 11 a.m. Sunday until further notice. Participants also may watch the sermon on Facebook at 11 a.m.

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

ONGOING SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19 a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.