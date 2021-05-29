Danville church calendar for Saturday, May 29

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

IN-PERSON RETURN

Ascension Lutheran Church will return to worship Sunday in the sanctuary at 314 W. Main St. Advance signup is required at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4baead28a1f9c16-sunday. Each 11 a.m. service on Sunday will continue to be streamed online on Zoom. Details for joining online are at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.

WORSHIP SERVICES

New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, N.C., will conduct worship services beginning at 10 a.m. through June. Worship in the church parking lot, join through Facebook Live, by calling 978-990-5000, access code 197724, or on the radio at 87.7 FM. Sermons will be preached by Bishop Gerald Franklin, pastor and associate minister, the Rev. Michelle Fitz; the Rev. Stella Williams and evangelist Naomi Stewart. Music will be by the New Ephesus praise ministry.

FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY