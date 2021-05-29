Danville church calendar for Saturday, May 29

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
IN-PERSON RETURN
Ascension Lutheran Church will return to worship Sunday in the sanctuary at 314 W. Main St. Advance signup is required at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4baead28a1f9c16-sunday. Each 11 a.m. service on Sunday will continue to be streamed online on Zoom. Details for joining online are at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
WORSHIP SERVICES
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, N.C., will conduct worship services beginning at 10 a.m. through June. Worship in the church parking lot, join through Facebook Live, by calling 978-990-5000, access code 197724, or on the radio at 87.7 FM. Sermons will be preached by Bishop Gerald Franklin, pastor and associate minister, the Rev. Michelle Fitz; the Rev. Stella Williams and evangelist Naomi Stewart. Music will be by the New Ephesus praise ministry.
FOOD AND CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon June 5 with food and clothing of all types. For more information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.
ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church has resumed parking lot services at 11 a.m. Sunday and will continue until further notice.
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. will hold Spring Revival services on May 27 and 28 at 6 p.m. with guest Evangelist Rev. Herbert Holly II, Pastor of St. John Baptist Church in Stony Creek, Va., and a former Danville native.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold parking lot services at 11 a.m. on Sundays until further notice.
ONGOING SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19 a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.
Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.