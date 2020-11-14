Danville church calendar for Saturday, Nov. 14

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.
FAMILY & FRIENDS DAY
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, will celebrate Family & Friends Day at 11 a.m. on Nov. 22. Services will be held inside the church following CDC guidelines, in the church parking lot, by conference call or on Facebook Live.
CLOTHES CLOSET
St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1452 Stony Mill Road, will have its Clothes Closet open to the public on from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 5 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6. This will be an outdoor event, weather permitting. Due to COVID-19, all CDC guidelines will be in place. Face masks and gloves will be provided by the church but are required to be worn if attending. The church will provide bags. All clothes and other items are free to those in need. Park in the lower parking lot. The items will be located in the upper parking lot.
FOOD GIVEAWAY
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 2901 Bertha Wilson Road, Providence, North Carolina, will hold a drive-thru food giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Food bags will be limited to one per household.
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 2901 Bertha Wilson Road, Providence, North Carolina, under leadership of the Rev. Teresa M. Hardy, of Danville, will celebrate its 172nd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday in the church parking lot. To listen, tune in to 89.3 FM or view on YouTube or Facebook.
DRIVE IN SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, weather permitting, through Sunday. Call in services will begin after that with information to be listed.
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. in Danville, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, is will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
NEW CHURCH LOCATION
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.
LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
CHANGE OF SERVICE TIME
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, has changed the time and locations of its morning worship service. Worship services will be held the first and third Sundays at 9 a.m. and the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. inside the church, the parking lot, Facebook Live and via conference call. Sunday School and Bible study are by conference call only.
SUNDAY SERVICES
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Due to COVID, for all attendees, a face mask is required and social distancing is mandatory.
