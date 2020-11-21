Danville church calendar for Saturday, Nov. 21

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
CLOSET GIVEAWAY
The Missionary Ministry of Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold a closet giveaway today. Set-up time is from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. with the giveaway from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the church parking lot.
ANNIVERSARY
North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, will celebrate the 65th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Willard D. Smith, on Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship service virtually by dialing 425-436-6368, access code 243106#. The Rev. James Pettus from Hopel Chapel will deliver the message. A drive-in celebration parade will leave the church on Sunday at 1:45 p.m. going to Dry Fork to greet the pastor.
FOOD & CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church Food & Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, across from the church, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 5 with food and clothing of all types. For questions, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.
ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/Mount VernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.
FAMILY & FRIENDS DAY
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, will celebrate Family & Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. Services will be held inside the church following CDC guidelines, in the church parking lot, by conference call or on Facebook Live.
CLOTHES CLOSET
St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1452 Stony Mill Road, will have its clothes closet open to the public on from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 5 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6. This will be an outdoor event, weather permitting. Due to COVID-19, all CDC guidelines will be in place. Face masks and gloves will be provided by the church and are required to be worn if attending. The church will provide bags. All clothes and other items are free to those in need. Park will be in the lower parking lot. The items will be located in the upper parking lot.
DRIVE IN SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, weather permitting. Call-in services will begin after that with information to be listed.
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. in Danville, will hold drive-in services at 11 a.m. each Sunday.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
NEW CHURCH LOCATION
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.
LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
Ascension Lutheran Church will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
CHANGE OF SERVICE TIME
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, has changed the time and locations of its morning worship service. Worship services will be held the first and third Sundays at 9 a.m. and the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. inside the church, the parking lot, Facebook Live and via conference call. Sunday School and Bible study are by conference call only.
SUNDAY SERVICES
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, for all attendees, a face mask is required and social distancing is mandatory.
