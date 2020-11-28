Danville church calendar for Saturday, Nov. 28

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
SERVICE TIME CHANGE
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, will change times of services. For December, January and February, the morning worship services will be held at 10 a.m. on first and third Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Contact any member about Sunday school and Bible study. Whenever inside the church, masks and other CDC guideline are required. Worshippers may also participate in services in the parking lot using radio frequency 87.7 FM, Facebook Live and conference call 978-990-5000, access code 197724.
FOOD & CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church Food & Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, across from the church, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 5 with food and clothing. For questions, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.
ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.
CLOTHES CLOSET
St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1452 Stony Mill Road, will have its clothes closet open to the public on from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 5 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6. This will be an outdoor event, weather permitting. Due to COVID-19, all CDC guidelines will be in place. Face masks and gloves will be provided by the church and are required to be worn if attending. The church will provide bags. All clothes and other items are free to those in need. Park will be in the lower parking lot. The items will be located in the upper parking lot.
DRIVE IN SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, weather permitting. Call-in services will begin after that with information to be listed.
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St. in Danville, will hold drive-in services at 11 a.m. each Sunday.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
NEW CHURCH LOCATION
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.
LIVESTREAM WORSHIP SERVICE
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Ascension Lutheran Church{/strong} will livestream worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Details on signing into Zoom are available on Ascension’s Facebook page at {a style=”font-size: 1.17em;” href=”http://www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville” target=”_blank”}www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville{/a}.
SUNDAY SERVICES
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Due to COVID, for all attendees, a face mask is required and social distancing is mandatory.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!