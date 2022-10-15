Danville church calendar for Saturday, Oct. 15

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

FREE CLOTHING GIVEAWAY

Christ Temple Church, 180 Kentuck Road, will have a free clothing giveaway and household items from 9 a.m. to noon today. For more information, contact Kim Terry at 434-489-2472.

HOMECOMING

Rock Springs United Methodist Church, 2445 Rocksprings Road, Ringgold, will celebrate homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday with former pastor, Rev. Dot Thomas. A covered dish lunch will be served following service.

ANNIVERSARY

New Direction Worship Center, 410 Ross St., will celebrate the 12th anniversary of the church and senior pastor Walter Griffins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A continental breakfast will be served at 10 a.m.

FALL REVIVAL SERVICES

Silver Creek Baptist Church will hold fall revival services at 7 p.m. Tuesday thru Thursday with the Rev. Tommy Williamson and For Ever Blessed guest choir on Tuesday; the Rev. Donald Smith and St. Matthew Baptist Church family on Wednesday; and the Rev. Steve Wilson and Cross Road Baptist Church family on Thursday.

CONCERT

Chatham Presbyterian Church, 128 North Main St. in Chatham, will feature a lighthearted presentation of European music at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 with British keyboard musician Charles Spanner and baritone singer Kye Clark. Admission is free, but contributions will be welcomed to offset expenses. The performance will last approximately a hour and will be followed by a reception where concert goers may enjoy refreshments and meet the musicians. The concert is sponsored by Chatham Presbyterian Church, Chatham First and Watson Memorial United Methodist Church.

MUSIC MINISTRY

Emmanuel Church of The Brethren, 1530 Westover Drive, will have Jus' Cauz Bluegrass Band at the 11 a.m. worship service Oct. 23.

FAMILY & FRIENDS DAY

Unity Baptist Fellowship Church, 104 Banner St., will hold Family & Friends Day at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 23 with guest speaker, Bishop Cameron D. Gresham, of Restoration Deliverance Ministries.

WOMEN'S DAY

North New Hope Baptist Church will observe Women's Day at 11 a.m. Oct. 23 with speaker Rev. Barbara Cousar, pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church.

FOOD & CLOTHING GIVEAWAY

Union Hall Baptist Church Food & Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, Chatham, will have a food and clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 5. For more information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.

HEALTH & WELLNESS MINISTRY

Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church, 857 Java Road, Java, has resumed its monthly Wellness Walking Ministry from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., meeting every fourth Saturday. All ages are welcome to participate. The Health and Wellness Ministry will meet at 9 a.m. before each walking session. For information, contact Kathy B. Ramsey at 434-251-0379 or atbjrk@gmail.com

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES

Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 West Main St., worships Sundays at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and live on Facebook at www.facebook/ascensionlutherandanville.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1172 Franklin Turnpike, will have in-house worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m. Masking requested if not immunized. Social distancing except for family members. Free books available anytime in outdoor library located on a post next to the driveway.

Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 406 Gay St., has in-person services at 10 a.m. for hour of power on the first and third Sundays.

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resumed in church worship services at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:30 p.m.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, hosts in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.

ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.

DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

ONGOING SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.

Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.