Danville church calendar for Saturday, Oct. 29

FALL FESTIVAL/STEW

Rock Springs United Methodist Church, State Road 713, Ringgold, will have a community stew and Fall Festival on from 1 to 4 p.m. today with stew ready at 1 p.m. and Jus Cauz Bluegrass band playing at 2 p.m.

PINK OUT WEEKEND

Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church, 16156 Mount Cross Road, Dry Fork, will host Breast Cancer Awareness "Pink Out" event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today. Guest speakers will be evangelist Natashia Witcher Brown of United in Christ Ministries, of Eden, North Carolina, and Patricia Via founder of MCL Cancer Foundation of Martinsville. A "Pink Luncheon" will be held following the event. For more information, call 336-279-0444.

OCTOBER FEST BAKE SALE & FREE FLU SHOT CLINIC

Women's Ministry of Cherrystone Baptist Association, 5551 Tom Fork Road, Ringgold, will host an October Fest bake sale and free flu shot clinic from 11 a.m. until sold out on Oct. 29. Sale will include fish and chicken sandwiches and plates, baked and fried, green beans, cabbage, potato salad, assorted desserts, drinks and water. Vendors are welcome.

WEAR PINK WORSHIP SUNDAY

Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church, 16156 Mount Cross Road, Dry Fork, is asking attendees to wear pink Sunday for worship service beginning at 10:45 a.m. in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

FOOD & CLOTHING GIVEAWAY

Union Hall Baptist Church Food & Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, Chatham, will have a food and clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 5. For more information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY

New Ephesus Missionary Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road in Semora, North Carolina, will celebrate the 14th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Gerald Franklin at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 with Bishop Wallace Pierce of Abiding Branch Christian Ministries in Halifax preaching. Everyone choosing to worship inside the church must wear a face mask and adhere to other COVID-19 health safety precautions. Attendees also may choose to listen to the service from the church parking lot by turning radio to FM 107.3 or at any location you can dial our teleconference line at 978-990-5000, access code 197724 or use Facebook Live.

HEALTH & WELLNESS MINISTRY

Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church, 857 Java Road, Java, has resumed its monthly Wellness Walking Ministry from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., meeting every fourth Saturday. All ages are welcome to participate. The Health and Wellness Ministry will meet at 9 a.m. before each walking session. For information, contact Kathy B. Ramsey at 434-251-0379 or atbjrk@gmail.com

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES

Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 West Main St., worships Sundays at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and live on Facebook at www.facebook/ascensionlutherandanville.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1172 Franklin Turnpike, will have in-house worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m. Masking requested if not immunized. Social distancing except for family members. Free books available anytime in outdoor library located on a post next to the driveway.

Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 406 Gay St., has in-person services at 10 a.m. for hour of power on the first and third Sundays.

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resumed in church worship services at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:30 p.m.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, hosts in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.

ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.

DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

ONGOING SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.

Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.