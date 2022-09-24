Danville church calendar for Saturday, Sept. 24

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

HEALTH & WELLNESS MINISTRY

Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church, 857 Java Road, Java, will resume its monthly Wellness Walking Ministry from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church, meeting every fourth Saturday. All ages are welcome to participate. The Health and Wellness Ministry will meet at 9 a.m. before each walking session. For information, contact Kathy B. Ramsey at 434-251-0379 or atbjrk@gmail.com

ANNIVERSARIES

New Ephesus Missionary Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, will celebrate its 150th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. Host pastor Bishop Gerald Franklin and congregation will welcome guest preacher Bishop J. Lewis Moore II of Hope Center Church in Mineral and church family. Music will be rendered by guest visitors and the New Ephesus Praise Team. A souvenir journal that provides a pictorial history of the church has been complied. Reserved copies will be distributed during the anniversary celebration. All proceeds from the sale of the books will be donated to the New Ephesus scholarship ministry and the building fund. For more information about purchasing a copy of the book, call the church at 336-234-8676 and leave a message. When worshipping inside the church, face masks and other health safety precautions are in place. Other opportunities to join in the celebration are by Facebook Live; by teleconference 1-978-990-5000, access code 197724; or in the church parking lot by tuning radio to 107.3 FM.

HOMECOMINGS

Fairview Baptist Church, 3853 Zion Road, Gretna, will celebrate homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Calvary Baptist Church, 416 Edgewood Drive, will celebrate its 104th homecoming on Sunday with meal following service by the Rev. Rick Markham.

SOULFUL SUNDAY IN SEPTEMBER

Soulful Sunday in September will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at ARC Family Life Center, 327 East Thomas St., with special performances by "Boule," Kenny Thornton, Darrell MacLean, John Jones, Robert Freeman, Old School Band and comedian Donnie Hunt. A soul food dinner and dessert will be included. Cost is $20 for adults; $10 (17 and under). For ticket information, contact Karen Harris at 434-425-3872 or Robin Owens at 434-728-0028. This is a fundraiser for Christian Life Church on Bell Drive.

FOOD & CLOTHING MINISTRY

Union Hall Food Pantry & Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, Chatham, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 1 with all types of clothing and food to meet the community's needs.

COMMUNITY DAY

Cornerstone Church, 300 Overby St., will hold Community Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 1. There will be entertainment, free food, shoes, clothes, vendors. No fee. For more information, contact the Rev. Jean Wilson at 434-728-0096 or Sister Toni Elmore at 434-709-5356.

COMMUNITY FUN DAY

Fairview United Methodist Church, 1013 Westover Drive, will hold a free Community Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 with food, games and door prize at registration. For more information, call 434-713-4404.

SERVICE CHANGE

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will not hold parking lot services until further notice. Services can be heard by via conference call at 10 a.m. on Sundays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Phone number is 1-774-220-4000, ID number 608-2009.

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES

Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 West Main St., worships Sundays at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and live on Facebook at www.facebook/ascensionlutherandanville.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church now offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1172 Franklin Turnpike, will have in-house worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m. Masking requested if not immunized. Social distancing except for family members. Free books available anytime in outdoor library located on a post next to the driveway.

Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 406 Gay St., has in-person services at 10 a.m. for their hour of power on the first and third Sundays.

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resumed in church worship services at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:30 p.m.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, hosts in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.

ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.

DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

ONGOING SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.

Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.