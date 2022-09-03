Danville church calendar for Saturday, Sept. 3

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

INITIAL SERMON

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will have Cheryl Stephens delivering her initial sermon during the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sept. 18.

FOOD & CLOTHING MINISTRY

Union Hall Baptist Church Food & Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, Chatham, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon today with food and clothing of all types. For information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.

SOULFUL SUNDAY IN SEPTEMBER

Soulful Sunday in September will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 at ARC Family Life Center, 327 East Thomas St., with special performances by "Boule," Kenny Thornton, Darrell MacLean, John Jones, Robert Freeman, Old School Band and comedian Donnie Hunt. A soul food dinner and dessert will be included. Cost is $20 for adults; $10 (17 and under). For ticket information, contact Karen Harris at 434-425-3872 or Robin Owens at 434-728-0028. Deadline to purchase tickets is Sept. 9. This is a fundraiser for Christian Life Church on Bell Drive.

COMMUNITY FUN DAY

Fairview United Methodist Church, 1013 Westover Drive, will hold a free Community Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 with food, games and door prize at registration. For more information, call 434-713-4404.

SERVICE CHANGE

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will not hold parking lot services until further notice. Services can be heard by via conference call at 10 a.m. on Sundays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Phone number is 1-774-220-4000, ID number 608-2009.

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES

Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 West Main St., worships Sundays at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and live on Facebook at www.facebook/ascensionlutherandanville.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church now offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1172 Franklin Turnpike, will have in-house worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m. Masking requested if not immunized. Social distancing except for family members. Free books available anytime in outdoor library located on a post next to the driveway.

Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 406 Gay St., has in-person services at 10 a.m. for their hour of power on the first and third Sundays.

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resumed in church worship services at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:30 p.m.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, hosts in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.

ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.

DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

ONGOING SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.

Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.