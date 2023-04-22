Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

REBECCA MULLINS FOREIGN MISSION CLUBS ANNIVERSARY

The Rebecca Mullins Foreign Mission Clubs will celebrate its 53rd anniversary at 5 p.m. Sunday by phone. The speaker will be Rev. Doris Morrison, associate of the Guildfield Missionary Baptist Church, with theme "Fasting to Feed the Hungry." Proceeds will go to Lott Carey Foreign Mission Convention. The North New Hope Baptist Church will be host. Dial in at 425-436-6368, Passcode 243106.

PRAYER & PRAISE SERVICE

Cherrystone Baptist Association Women's Ministry will sponsor a prayer and praise service at 4 p.m. today at the Cherrystone Center. The Theme is "Staying the Course in Unity." The ministry is asking each person to represent with a donation. There will also be a raffle for a 65-inch Vizio smart TV. Raffle tickets are $10 donations.

GIVEAWAY

Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 108 Kentuck Road, will have a giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 with clothing for infants, children, women, men and household items. A food truck will also be on site. For information, call Kim Terry at 434-489-2472.

FOOD & CLOTHING MINISTRY



Union Hall Baptist Church Food & Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, across from the church, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon May 6 with food and clothing of all types. For more information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.

SPRING FLING

Fairview Church, 1013 Westover Drive, will host Spring Fling from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6. The community is invited for children's games, crafts, inflatables, hot dogs, ice treats, bingo and corn hole for the adults. Admission is free.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY & MORTGAGE BURNING

Mt. Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will celebrate the 98th church anniversary and mortgage burning at 3 p.m. May 7 with guest speaker the Rev. Antonel Myler Sr., of Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church.

HEALTH & WELLNESS MINISTRY

Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church, 857 Java Road, Java, hosts a monthly Wellness Walking Ministry from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., meeting every fourth Saturday. All ages are welcome to participate. The Health and Wellness Ministry will meet at 9 a.m. before each walking session. For information, contact Kathy B. Ramsey at 434-251-0379 or atbjrk@gmail.com.

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES

Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 West Main St., worships Sundays at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and live on Facebook at www.facebook/ascensionlutherandanville.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1172 Franklin Turnpike, will have in-house worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m. Masking requested if not immunized. Social distancing except for family members. Free books available anytime in outdoor library located on a post next to the driveway.

Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 406 Gay St., has in-person services at 10 a.m. for hour of power on the first and third Sundays.

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resumed in church worship services at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:30 p.m.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, hosts in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.

ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.

DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

ONGOING SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.

Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.