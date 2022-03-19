Danville church calendar

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

INITIAL SERMON

New Mine Creek Progressive Primitive Baptist Church, 1525 Malmaison Road, Blairs, will have Sister Gayle Hunt Breakley preaching her initial sermon at 3 p.m. today. Masks and social distancing required. Pastor is Elder Donnie Tinnin.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY BANQUET

Christian Life Church will celebrate the 10th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Lashawnda Reynolds and overseer Dominick Reynolds at 6 p.m. today at The ARC Family Life Center, 427 East Thomas St. Keynote speaker will be the Rev. Michael Ferrell with musical guest the Rev. Santana Galloway. For more information and tickets, call 434-709-7212.

SPRING REVIVAL

Ringgold Baptist Church, 4620 Ringgold Church Road, will hold spring revival Sunday-Wednesday. Sunday services will be at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.; Monday through Wednesday services will be at 7 p.m. Evangelist Steve Freeman will be guest speaker.

REVIVAL SERVICES

Staunton River Baptist Church, 6101 Straightstone Road, Long Island, will hold four-night revival services Sunday-Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday with guest preacher Pastor Charlie Dews of Green Spring Baptist in Brookneal.

50 STATE RALLY DAY

New Ephesus Missionary Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, will observe their annual 50 State Rally during the 11 a.m. Sunday service Sunday. All participants are asked to be present. CDC safety guidelines are in place and required to join the worship inside the church. In the parking lot, hear the service on 107.3 FM using conference call by by dialing 978-990-5000 or through Facebook Live.

2ND PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY

2nd Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor Crystal Motley will be held on March 27 at 11 a.m. with guest speaker evangelist Taneka Robertson and musical guest Whitney Baize Miller. A 3:30 p.m. service will be held with guest speaker co-pastor Martina Echols speaking and musical guest William "Preacher" Ray Psalmic Flow, held at Unity Baptist Church, 104 Banner St.

FOOD & CLOTHING MINISTRY

Union Hall Baptist Church, 6861 Strawberry Road, will Food and Clothing Ministry will be open from 9 a.m. to noon April 2 with food and clothing of all types. For information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.

PRAYER, PRAISE & WORSHIP SERVICE

Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold a Prayer, Praise and Worship Service from 10:30 to 11 a.m. March 26. A free hot dog lunch will follow from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

SERVICE CHANGE

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will not hold parking lot services until further notice. Services can be heard by calling in through conference call at 10 a.m. on Sundays and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Phone number is 1-774-220-4000, ID number 608-2009.

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES

Ascension Lutheran Church is worshipping in the sanctuary at 314 W. Main St. each Sunday at 11 a.m. and is simultaneously streaming the service on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville. The service is available for viewing anytime afterward at that link. Masks are required while in the building.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church now offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, will resume in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.

CONFERENCE CALL SERVICES

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, will no longer hold in house services, but will offer services via conference call by calling 1-425-436-6368, access code 243106#. Tune in at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday school and 11 a.m. for morning worship until further notice.

ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.

DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

ONGOING SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.

Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.