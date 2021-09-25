Danville church calendar

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
WOMEN'S DAY
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will have missionary Lauren Barber-Coleman of Evening Light Cathedral as guest speaker at 10 a.m. for the Women's Day service on Sunday.
CHURCH ANNIVERSARIES
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, N.C., will celebrate its 149th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The sermon will be preached by pastor Bishop Gerald Franklin and music will be rendered by the Praise Ministry of New Ephesus. For those who choose to worship and praise in the church parking lot they can listen to the services by tuning in to radio frequency 87.7 FM or by dialing conference call 1-978-990-5000, access code 197724. It's also available on Facebook.
50TH PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will celebrate the 50th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Arthur R. Linder Sr. with Sunday services in September at 10:30 a.m. The final anniversary service Sunday will be with the Rev. Jeff Scott, associate minister at Greater Deliverance Temple in Danville.
REVIVAL SERVICES
Calvary Baptist Church, 218 Holbrook St., will hold fall revival services at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday-Friday with evangelist Rev. Dwight L. Wilkerson, pastor of Dan River Bethel Baptist Church in South Boston.
COMMUNITY DAY
Cornerstone Church, 300 Overby St., will hold Community Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2. There will be corn toss, bounce houses, entertainment, face painting, local vendors, blood drive, meet and greet with police officers and firefighters, blood pressure screenings, free household items and clothing give-away and food.
FOOD & CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church, 6861 Strawberry Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 2 with food and clothing of all types. For questions, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.
PASTOR ANNIVERSARY BANQUET
Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church, 16156 Mount Cross Road, Dry Fork, will hold a 25th pastoral anniversary banquet for senior pastor the Rev. Robert L. Divens Jr. at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research at 5 p.m. Oct. 2. There will be special guests, dinner and entertainment. To purchase tickets, call 434-203-1959 or 276-732-2287.
IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church now offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.
IN-PERSON SERVICES
North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resumed church service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school and 11 a.m. for morning worship. Guidelines set by the state of Virginia will be followed.
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.
Ascension Lutheran Church has returned to worship on Sundays in the sanctuary at 314 W. Main St. at 11 a.m. service each and Sunday will continue to be streamed online on Zoom. Details for joining online are at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, will resume in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.
ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church had resumed parking lot services at 10 a.m. until further notice, if the weather is permissible.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
ONGOING SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.
Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.