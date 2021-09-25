Danville church calendar

New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, N.C., will celebrate its 149th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The sermon will be preached by pastor Bishop Gerald Franklin and music will be rendered by the Praise Ministry of New Ephesus. For those who choose to worship and praise in the church parking lot they can listen to the services by tuning in to radio frequency 87.7 FM or by dialing conference call 1-978-990-5000, access code 197724. It's also available on Facebook.