Danville church calendar

SPRING EGGSTRAVAGANZA

Chestnut Level Baptist Church, 6940 Spring Garden Road, Blairs, will hold a Spring Eggstravaganza on from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Event includes Easter egg hunt, games, inflatables, food, prizes and more.

OUTDOOR CONCERT

Rock Springs United Methodist Church, 2445 Rocksprings Road, Va. 713, will hold an outdoor concert at 4 p.m. Sunday featuring Jus' Cuz. Bring lawn chair and enjoy a barbecue meal. In case of rain, event will be moved inside the sanctuary, where masks are optional.

EASTER SERVICES

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1172 Franklin Turnpike, will hold Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. Masks requested if not immunized. Social distancing, except for family members, will be observed. Maundy Thursday on April 14 and Good Friday on April 15 services at 4 p.m. Easter breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by "Sonrise" worship service at 11 a.m. on April 17.

CONSECRATION

New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, will observe the consecration of pastor Gerald K. Franklin at 3 p.m. Sunday. The preacher will be Apostle Paulleatha Bruce, overseer of Freedom Alive Church in Greenville, South Carolina, and music will be by Leslie Swann, minister of music at New Ephesus. Chief consecrator will be Bishop Daryl Hamlett, pastor of Olive Grove Baptist Church. All guest clergy are asked to wear civic attire. Those attending inside the church are asked to wear a mask, have temperature checked, practice social distancing and adhere to other safety guidelines.

HOLY WEEK SERVICES

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, will hold holy week services from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday with theme "Lord is It I?" Different pastors speaking each night. Services also on Zoom at 896-0661-8218, Code 989-076 or call 301-715-8592.

SPRING REVIVAL

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church, 2900 Toshes Road, Chatham, will hold a three night Spring Revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday with various and choirs.

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE

Covenant Reformed Baptist Church will host a community Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Friday at the Providence Gym. All area churches are welcome to take part. For information, call John Carpenter at 336-514-0736.

INFORMAL CHURCH SERVICE

Trinity United Methodist Church, 409 Arnett Blvd., will hold an informal church service from 10:30 to 11 a.m. April 30.

SERVICE CHANGE

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will not hold parking lot services until further notice. Services can be heard by via conference call at 10 a.m. on Sundays and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Phone number is 1-774-220-4000, ID number 608-2009.

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES

Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 West Main St., worships Sundays at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and Live on Facebook, www.facebook/ascensionlutherandanville.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church now offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, will resume in church worship services at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:30 p.m. on April 3.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, will resume in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.

CONFERENCE CALL SERVICES

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, will no longer hold in house services, but will offer services via conference call by calling 1-425-436-6368, access code 243106#. Tune in at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday school and 11 a.m. for morning worship until further notice.

ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.

DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

ONGOING SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.

Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.