Danville church calendar

STEW SALE

Concord United Methodist Church, 2880 Concord Road, Chatham, will hold a stew sale today at the church for $7 per quart. It will be ready for pick up at 11 a.m. For pre-orders, call 434-432-1736 (leave a message) or see any church member.

SERVICE CHANGE

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will not hold parking lot services until further notice. Services can be heard by calling in through conference call at 10 a.m. on Sundays and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Phone number is 1-774-220-4000, ID number 608-2009.

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES

Ascension Lutheran Church is worshipping in the sanctuary at 314 W. Main St. each Sunday at 11 a.m. and is simultaneously streaming the service on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville. The service is available for viewing anytime afterward at that link. Masks are required while in the building.