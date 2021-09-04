Danville church calendar

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.
HOMECOMING, CHURCH ANNIVERSARY, SENIOR CITIZENS DAY
Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 180 Kentuck Road, will celebrate homecoming, church anniversary and senior citizens day at 11:30 a.m. Sunday with guest speaker Suffragan Bishop Bernard Wilkins, [astor of Greater Mayfield Apostolic Church in Southern Virginia and Ebenezer Pentecostal Church in Axton.
FOOD & CLOTHING MINISTRY
Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon today with food and clothing of all types. For information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.
FUNDRAISER YARD SALE
Brosville United Methodist Church, 121 Long Circle, will hold a fundraiser yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. today to benefit missions.
50TH PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will celebrate the 50th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Arthur R. Linder Sr. with Sunday services in September at 10:30 a.m. beginning Sunday with pastor-elect the Rev. Chris Fitzgerald, of Restoration House of Grace Apostolic Church in Chatham, speaking; Sept. 12 with the Rev. Archie Glass, associate minister of Judah House of Worship in Danville, speaking; Sept. 19 with evangelist Toni Ramsey Webster speaking; and the final anniversary service Sept. 26 with the Rev. Jeff Scott, associate minister at Greater Deliverance Temple in Danville speaking.
PASTOR ANNIVERSARY BANQUET
Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church, 16156 Mount Cross Road, Dry Fork, will hold a 25th pastoral anniversary banquet for senior pastor the Rev. Robert L. Divens Jr. at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research at 5 p.m. Oct. 2. There will be special guests, dinner and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now through Sept. 17. To purchase tickets, call 434-203-1959 or 276-732-2287.
IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church now offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.
IN-PERSON SERVICES
North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resumed church service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school and 11 a.m. for morning worship. Guidelines set by the state of Virginia will be followed.
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.
Ascension Lutheran Church has returned to worship on Sundays in the sanctuary at 314 W. Main St. at 11 a.m. service each and Sunday will continue to be streamed online on Zoom. Details for joining online are at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville.
Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, will resume in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.
ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church had resumed parking lot services at 10 a.m. until further notice, if the weather is permissible.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
ONGOING SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.
Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.