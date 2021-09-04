Danville church calendar

PASTOR ANNIVERSARY BANQUET

Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church, 16156 Mount Cross Road, Dry Fork, will hold a 25th pastoral anniversary banquet for senior pastor the Rev. Robert L. Divens Jr. at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research at 5 p.m. Oct. 2. There will be special guests, dinner and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now through Sept. 17. To purchase tickets, call 434-203-1959 or 276-732-2287.

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church now offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resumed church service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school and 11 a.m. for morning worship. Guidelines set by the state of Virginia will be followed.