Danville church calendar

GUEST SPEAKER
Mt. Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson Ave., will have the Rev. Archie Lee White as guest speaker for the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. Social distancing and masks are required.
TRUNK OR TREAT DRIVE-THRU
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2041 Kentuck Road, will have a trunk or treat drive-thru from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
ANNIVERSARY
New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, will celebrate the 13th anniversary of their pastor, Bishop Gerald Franklin and Lady Sharon Franklin with two events. On Nov. 6, they will be honored with a drive-thru parade. To participate in this meet and greet join the line of vehicles in the church parking lot at 4 p.m. Health safety is encouraged. On Nov. 7, events will start at noon with Rev. Tonia Cunningham, of Life Outreach Worship Center, preaching and accompanied by her choir. If desired, donations may be made through CashApp$Bishgk. Guidelines provided by the CDC will be in place including wearing masks inside the building. Service can also be viewed through Facebook Live, using the conference call number 1-978-990-5000 access code 197724, or if in the church parking lot, tune to radio station FM 107.3.
ANNIVERSARY
Sister Vicky Wilson and The Divine Host of Cascade will celebrate 43 years of gospel singing Nov. 6 at the Refuge Temple Ministries Amphitheather, 214 Clearview Drive, Martinsville. Host pastor will be Elder Alan Preston. Program begins at 1 p.m. Area groups will sing, and food trucks and vendors will be on site. Free admission.
STEW SALE
Concord United Methodist Church, 2880 Concord Road, Chatham, will hold a stew sale Nov. 13 at the church for $7 per quart. Ready for pick up at 11 a.m. For pre-orders, call 434-432-1736 (leave a message) or see any church member.
IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES
Ascension Lutheran Church is worshipping in the sanctuary at 314 W. Main St. each Sunday at 11 a.m. and is simultaneously streaming the service on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville. The service is available for viewing anytime afterward at that link. Masks are required while in the building.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church now offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.
IN-PERSON SERVICES
North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resumed church service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school and 11 a.m. for morning worship. Guidelines set by the state of Virginia will be followed.
Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.
Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, will resume in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.
ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church had resumed parking lot services at 10 a.m. until further notice, if the weather is permissible.
Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
ONGOING SERVICES
Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.
Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.
Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.
Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.