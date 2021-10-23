Danville church calendar

GUEST SPEAKER

ANNIVERSARY

New Ephesus Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, will celebrate the 13th anniversary of their pastor, Bishop Gerald Franklin and Lady Sharon Franklin with two events. On Nov. 6, they will be honored with a drive-thru parade. To participate in this meet and greet join the line of vehicles in the church parking lot at 4 p.m. Health safety is encouraged. On Nov. 7, events will start at noon with Rev. Tonia Cunningham, of Life Outreach Worship Center, preaching and accompanied by her choir. If desired, donations may be made through CashApp$Bishgk. Guidelines provided by the CDC will be in place including wearing masks inside the building. Service can also be viewed through Facebook Live, using the conference call number 1-978-990-5000 access code 197724, or if in the church parking lot, tune to radio station FM 107.3.