Danville church calendar

HARVEST BLESSINGS

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will hold Harvest Blessings at 1 p.m. today with a giveaway. Residents are welcome to bring items — coats, pants, baby clothes, toys — they want to give to others. Tables are provided. Free homemade soup available. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Blessings of the Lord will be held.

CHURCH DEDICATION

Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 300 Terry Ave., will celebrate the dedication of its church at 2 p.m. Sunday with the Rev. Edward Pope as guest speaker.

SERVICE CHANGE

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will not hold parking lot services until further notice. Services can be heard by calling in through conference call at 10 a.m. on Sundays and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Phone number is 1-774-220-4000, ID number 608-2009.

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES