Danville church calendar

HOMECOMING SERVICE

Brush Arbor Baptist Church, 1643 Blair Loop Road, will hold homecoming services on Sunday with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Lunch will be held following morning service with an afternoon service to follow.

DEACONS & DEACONESS DAY

Calvary Baptist Church, 218 Holbrook St., will observe their annual Deacons & Deaconess Day at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The messenger will be the Rev. Maurice Ferrell, pastor of Vance Street Baptist Church. Services will be in person and virtual. All deacons and deaconess and their congregations are invited.

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES

Ascension Lutheran Church is worshipping in the sanctuary at 312 W. Main St. each Sunday at 11 a.m. and is simultaneously streaming the service on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville. The service is available for viewing anytime afterward at that link. Masks are required while in the building.