EASTER EGG HUNT

Hillcrest Baptist Church, 4401 Westover Drive, will hold an Easter Egg Hunt from noon to 4 p.m. today.

Baynes Baptist Church will hold an Egg Hunt at 10:30 a.m. today followed by a pizza lunch.

PRE-EASTER CELEBRATION

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will hold a pre-Easter celebration honoring the Rev. Dion Noel at 5 p.m. today with musical guest The Joybells of Axton.

ONE DAY SESSION

Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association will hold the annual One Day Session at 9:30 a.m. today with Greater Triumph Missionary Baptist Church as host church.

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICES

Ringgold Baptist Church, 4620 Ringgold Church Road, will hold an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday on the front lawn of the church, followed by a covered dish breakfast in the Family Life Center.

Bethel Christian Church will hold Sunrise Service joined by Kerr's Chapel at 7 a.m. Sunday, breakfast to follow.

EASTER SUNDAY SERVICES

Ringgold Baptist Church, 4620 Ringgold Church Road, will hold Easter worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Baynes Baptist Church will hold Easter service starting at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church, 2900 Toshes Road, Chatham, will hold Easter Sunday services on April 9 at special time 10 a.m.

RESURRECTION SUNDAY

New Ephesus Missionary Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina, will celebrate Resurrection Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. Bishop Gerald Franklin will preach the sermon and the New Ephesus Praise Team will render the music. Holy Communion will be observed. Everyone is invited to worship service inside the church wearing masks and taking additional health safety measures. If attendees choose to remain in a car in the church parking lot, turn radio to 107.3 FM. Service also is available on Facebook Live or by conference call by dialing 1-978-990-5000, access code 197724.

EASTER ACTIVITIES

Cherrystone Center will hold Easter activities beginning at 11 a.m. Monday at the Cherrystone Center. There will also be a fish fry and bake sale sponsored by the men's ministry and the clerks and secretaries.

REVIVAL SERVICES

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church, 2900 Toshes Road, Chatham, will hold a three-night Spring Revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. There will be different speakers and guest choir each night. On the program are minister Travon Ragsdale and Callands choir, pastor James Perkins and Truevine Missionary Baptist Choir, and pastor Lewis S. Waller and Fresh Start Ministries of Fieldale.

Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Semora, North Carolina will host Spring Revival at 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday with guest speaker overseer Darren Brantley Jr. of Ignited Blue Apostolic Church International in Haw River, North Carolina.

Mt. Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold spring revival services at 7 p.m. April 19-21 with guest evangelist the Rev. Herbert Holly, of St. John Missionary Baptist Church of Stony Creek and a native of Danville.

Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association Clergy will hold revival services at the Cherrystone Center at 7 p.m., April 18-20. Nightly speakers will be: Tuesday, pastor Antonel Myler, of Shockoe Baptist Church; Wednesday, pastor Teresa Harris, of New Chapel Baptist Church; Thursday, pastor Dabble Garner, of Elba Baptist Church.

PRAYER & PRAISE SERVICE

Cherrystone Baptist Association Women's Ministry will sponsor a Prayer and Praise Service at 4 p.m. April 22 at the Cherrystone Center. The Theme is "Staying the Course in Unity." The ministry is asking each person to represent with a donation. There will also be a raffle for a 65-inch Vizio Smart TV. Raffle tickets are $10 donations.

HEALTH & WELLNESS MINISTRY

Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church, 857 Java Road, Java, hosts a monthly Wellness Walking Ministry from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., meeting every fourth Saturday. All ages are welcome to participate. The Health and Wellness Ministry will meet at 9 a.m. before each walking session. For information, contact Kathy B. Ramsey at 434-251-0379 or atbjrk@gmail.com.

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES

Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 West Main St., worships Sundays at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and live on Facebook at www.facebook/ascensionlutherandanville.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1172 Franklin Turnpike, will have in-house worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m. Masking requested if not immunized. Social distancing except for family members. Free books available anytime in outdoor library located on a post next to the driveway.

Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 406 Gay St., has in-person services at 10 a.m. for hour of power on the first and third Sundays.

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, has resumed in church worship services at 11 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:30 p.m.

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, hosts in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.

ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.

DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

ONGOING SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.

Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.