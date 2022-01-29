Danville church calendar

Email special events to news@registerbee.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday.

CLOTHING MINISTRY

Union Hall Baptist Church Food and Clothing Ministry, 6861 Strawberry Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 5. For information, call 434-724-4354 or 434-250-8964.

SERVICES AT NEW EPHESUS

New Ephesus Missionary Baptist Church, 375 Ephesus Church Road, Semora, North Carolina. Through February, all services will begin at 11 a.m. To worship inside the church, masks must be worn and other CDC guidelines must be followed. Worshippers also may participate through Facebook Live, by calling 1-978-990-5000, code 197724 or park in the church parking lot and tune your radio to 107.3 FM.

SERVICE CHANGE

Bennett Memorial Missionary Baptist Church will not hold parking lot services until further notice. Services can be heard by calling in through conference call at 10 a.m. on Sundays and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Phone number is 1-774-220-4000, ID number 608-2009.

IN PERSON/ONLINE SERVICES

Ascension Lutheran Church is worshipping in the sanctuary at 314 W. Main St. each Sunday at 11 a.m. and is simultaneously streaming the service on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/ascensionlutherandanville. The service is available for viewing anytime afterward at that link. Masks are required while in the building.

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church now offers in-person services at 10 a.m. each Sunday as well as online worship services every Sunday at mtvernonumc.org or www.facebook.com/MountVernonUMC. These will be held until further notice.

IN-PERSON SERVICES

Mount Sinai Glorious Church of God, 716 Jefferson St., will hold services in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing. The service also will be streamed on Facebook.

Mount Freeman Baptist Church, 2100 Laniers Mill Road, will resume in-person service at 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be no Sunday school.

CONFERENCE CALL SERVICES

North New Hope Baptist Church, 123 Old Piney Forest Road, will no longer hold in house services, but will offer services via conference call by calling 1-425-436-6368, access code 243106#. Tune in at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday school and 11 a.m. for morning worship until further notice.

ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will livestream worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays in English and noon in Spanish at www.facebook.com/sheartchurch.

DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Staunton River Baptist Church, Long Island, will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

ONGOING SERVICES

Sacred Heart Catholic Church celebrates Mass every weekend with a vigil Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 9 p.m. Sunday in English and noon in Spanish.

Watson Level Missionary Baptist Church holds Sunday worship services each week at 11 a.m. Because of COVID-19, a face mask is required for all attendees and social distancing is mandatory.

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 2450 Franklin Turnpike, from 6 to 7 p.m. every Sunday, will hold Ladies Need Encouragement, an hour of worship and prayer. Participants are asked to bring a Bible and practice social distancing. The event is for ages 10 and up with adult supervision. For more information, call 540-907-8836.

Mount Zion Temple, now located at 503 Hughes St., presents The Word Homelitic Institute at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Transportation is provided by calling Bishop David K. Fuller at 434-429-8960.