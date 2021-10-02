Danville church calendar

25th PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY BANQUET

Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church, 16156 Mount Cross Road, Dry Fork, will honor the Rev. Robert and Lady Arleen Divens with a 25th pastoral anniversary banquet at the Institute of Advanced Learning and Research today for those who have purchased tickets. There will be a meet and greet starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Institute's atrium with light refreshments, music and photography. A banquet will be held at 5:15 p.m. The guest keynote preacher will be Bishop Reginal Kellam, of High Point, North Carolina. The Worship Leader will be the Rev. Prenceanna Craft, of Watson Level Baptist Church in Chatham. The guest psalmist will be Stephanie Motley, of Danville, and guest praise dance ministry will be Amy Williamson, of Danville. The celebration will continue at 10:45 a.m. Sunday with guest preacher Bishop Randolph S. Witcher, of the Rehobeth United Christian Church in Fredericksburg. The praise team of TCBC will render the music.